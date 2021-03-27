Elon Musk's 'Erect Crane' Tweet Leaves Fans in Stitches

Famous tech entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has once again managed to rile up the social media crowd with his Twitter antics.
One of Musk’s latest posts, which got retweeted over 25,000 times and was "liked" over 286,000 times, features a cartoon image of a mobile crane which, in the next image, turns into a humanoid robot, with the crane’s boom proudly sticking upward from its "nether regions".
"Check out our new crane," Musk simply wrote in the caption, and check out the public did.
Check out our new crane pic.twitter.com/PE4vL6uKcb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2021
Quite a few netizens seemed rather amused by Elon’s tweet, some of them cracking jokes about the apparent phallic imagery in the picture he shared.
same energy pic.twitter.com/8V1u9qLU9L— Von🇺🇸🇩🇪Müller (@vonmuller5) March 27, 2021
knew it pic.twitter.com/XfexbKGBDm— Gaurav (@itsgauravmishra) March 27, 2021
Others seemed less pleased by the billionaire’s stunt, telling him to “grow up.”
C’mon dude. Grow up.— Timberowl (@timberowl) March 27, 2021
Grown ass billionaire. SMH.— Noah Wilson (@Noah_wil30) March 27, 2021
And there were also those who jokingly speculated about where such a “crane” might be applied today.
We need more of those cranes to get this out asap ! pic.twitter.com/145WSLd8sa— DEELEXUS (@DeeStacksNyc) March 27, 2021
