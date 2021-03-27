Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumours Swirl as Her Mum Posts 'Baby Bottle' Tweet

One of America’s top-earning models from the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner, doesn't have a child yet, unlike her famous siblings. But during the Thursday episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, she signalled that all this furore about babies was really getting to her.

Kris Jenner might have unintentionally sparked pregnancy rumours about her 25-year-old daughter Kendall Jenner when she tagged the model alongside a “You got this!!!” tweet, accompanied by a baby bottle emoji.

The post was published as Kris was apparently live-tweeting during the Thursday episode of a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where her daughter Kendall was tasked with babysitting the son of her friend Malika Haqq to get to know what it feels like to be a mum.

​But Kris’s the cryptic post has prompted fans to think – one of America’s top-earning models was now expecting a child.

I thought this was an pregnancy announcement 😂 — Brittney (@brittneycleme17) March 26, 2021

She’s babysitting :)))) — Maxine (@Maxine_MB) March 26, 2021

For a second I thought Kendall is pregnant and I got so excited but then I realized she is referring to when she was changing the baby’s diaper... unless? — Jada Hills (@jadaxhills) March 26, 2021

Bruh so we gonna deal with another Jenner — Zoey McCracken (@ZoeyMccracken) March 26, 2021

I think the bottle is supposed to be about her fragrance lmao — Kaylee Bryner (@bryner_kaylee) March 26, 2021

Kendall shot back at her mother for flirting with the sensational topic:

"Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!”, she responded, adding laughing and facepalm emojis to her tweet.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

​Kendall famously mocked the fact that she doesn't have any children, unlike her famous sisters. During the family outing in Palm Springs last March, the dark-eyed charmer shared an Insta video showing her siblings running around a pool with their children. “Still no kids” the caption to the clip read, as Kendall gave a thumbs up to the camera.

"I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't. I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer,” Kendall famously told Ellen DeGeneres during her show back in 2018.

But has anything changed about her attitude since then? Even if it has, Kris Jenner’s followers probably wouldn’t be the first to know.