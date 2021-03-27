Register
    Kamala Harris discusses the American Rescue Plan with Joe Biden

    'Epstein Wasn’t Available': Outrage as Kamala Harris Joins Bill Clinton to 'Empower Women'

    Viral
    Former US President Bill Clinton was famously impeached in 1998 over lying about his relations with White House intern Monika Lewinsky, which he later admitted were “not appropriate”. But Clinton has denied rape and sexual misconduct accusations from a string of other women.

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to join America’s former commander-in-chief Bill Clinton for a discussion celebrating female empowerment was seen as a bad satire across the net, given the barrage of sexual assault and rape allegations against the 42nd US president.

    ​During the virtual event hosted by the Clinton Global Initiative on Friday, Harris and Clinton partly discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted women and girls across the world - as well as cryptically touched upon how important it was to forgive oneself for past wrongdoings.   

    Hillary Clinton’s husband, who faced a stream of sexual misconduct claims throughout his presidency, seems to have endorsed Harris’ comments about being “present” at the moment and not in the past.

    “It’s really good advice. Also, if you’re really present, it gives you the gift of memory as you pass through life,” Clinton said during the event, as quoted by the New York Post. “If you’re paying attention at each stage of your life, then you can build on it, you can grow.”

    “And you can forgive yourself for your mistakes and keep looking for new answers,” the ex-president concluded.

    Uproar From Alleged Victims… and Donald Trump Jr.

    When the conversation "on empowering women and girls" was announced this week, Juanita Broaddrick, one of Clinton’s accusers, who claims he raped her in a Little Rock hotel back in 1978 when he was the Arkansas Attorney General, slammed the event as a “f***ing joke”.

    “This pervert ........ who raped me....is going to talk about empowering women....with a woman who spread her legs for power....” Broaddrick wrote on Twitter, commenting on the event.

    Leslie Millwee, another woman who accuses Clinton of multiple sexual assaults in 1980s, said in an interview to the Daily Caller that it was difficult to imagine anyone less suited that the ex-president to speak about female empowerment.

    Clinton denied these accusations, as well as other sexual assault and harassment claims from ex-White House volunteer aide Kathleen Willey and former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones, but the women stood by their accounts.

    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment in this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo
    © AP Photo / SUSAN WALSH
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment in this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo

    American actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan slammed Harris for teaming up with Clinton for the event, suggesting that the US vice president was devoid of both ethics and a soul:

    “Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times,” McGowan wrote on Twitter, in reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s “paedophile island” which Clinton is alleged to have visited. “You are showing us exactly who you are." 

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims that she was sex trafficked by the disgraced financier for intimate relationships with British royal Prince Andrew, said that it was really “wrong” for Clinton to host an event on women empowerment over his purported links to Epstein.

    But after the event took place on Friday, now re-branded as a discussion on "student leaders taking action", the flurry of comments slamming Clinton for hosting the talk and Harris for agreeing to be a part of it were only exacerbated. 

    Donald Trump Jr., the son of Biden’s predecessor, blasted Harris’ participation in the virtual conversation, sarcastically dubbing Bill Clinton “world renowned Woman Empower(er)” on his Twitter.

    ​The news was taken by the public with a pinch of dark humour.

    “She picked Clinton because Jeffrey Epstein wasn't available,” one user commented on Trump Jr.’s post.

    Another suggested that the event signified how apocalyptically sarcastic pieces from the Babylon Bee turned into reality.

    ​Bill Clinton, who served as the US President from 1993 to 2001, was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice in relation to his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who was 22 years old at the time. Biden denied that he had engaged in sexual relations with Lewinsky, as he apparently did not perform any sexual acts with the woman himself, but admitted that he had acted inappropriately towards his staffer.

    Trending
