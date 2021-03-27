Internet Turns Suez Canal Cargo Ship Incident Into a Meme

If you're having a bad day, think about that giant container ship stuck right in the middle of the Suez Canal since Monday, causing what now appears to be a logistics nightmare, since no vessels can transit the canal until the blocked waterway is cleared, and a significant portion of the world's global maritime freight traffic has been halted.

The Internet is particularly famous for finding the hilarious side to what one may initially think is not so funny. Be it the global pandemic or, as now, an unintentional blockade of one of the most vital waterways in the world, social media can turn it into a relatable meme captioned with a "lol".

After the cargo ship Ever Given became stranded in the Suez Canal on Monday, creating what appears to be one of the planet's most gigantic maritime traffic jams, netizens started to memeficate the incident. The flow of jokes and memes intensified after efforts were kicked off to remove the ship using сranes.

The pictures of the process particularly revealed how small and helpless the cranes look compared to the gigantic cargo ship. How could Twitter miss on that opportunity?

Netizens rolled out Suez Canal memes for almost every occasion.

Suez Canal boat meme, chronic pain edition pic.twitter.com/Do8UAD7Bmu — em ☾☆ || blm/acab (@emilygayle99) March 26, 2021

My class’ favourite ‘ship stuck in the Suez’ meme ... how we laughed. pic.twitter.com/eSdE1PUfHb — Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) March 26, 2021

I felt like we could all relate to that excavator 😅 #suezcanal #suezcanalmemes pic.twitter.com/5FWYymOf5K — Emily Janet (@EmilyJanet6) March 24, 2021

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

​Some immediately thought of other memes to combine with the fresh one.

Look who showed up at the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/1e5gJfbAsn — Ben (@HoneycuttArt) March 26, 2021

​Others brainstormed on possible ways to solve the Suez Canal incident.

​The jam caused by the Japanese-owned Ever Given has cost global trade around $400 million an hour, according to some economists' estimations, with over 50 vessels anchored at both ends of the Suez Canal. The vessel's owner, Evergreen, has suggested that it will take at least two or three days to remove the ship from the waterway, while others are not so optimistic.