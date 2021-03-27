Internet Turns Suez Canal Cargo Ship Incident Into a Meme

The Internet is particularly famous for finding the hilarious side to what one may initially think is not so funny. Be it the global pandemic or, as now, an unintentional blockade of one of the most vital waterways in the world, social media can turn it into a relatable meme captioned with a "lol".
After the cargo ship Ever Given became stranded in the Suez Canal on Monday, creating what appears to be one of the planet's most gigantic maritime traffic jams, netizens started to memeficate the incident. The flow of jokes and memes intensified after efforts were kicked off to remove the ship using сranes.
The pictures of the process particularly revealed how small and helpless the cranes look compared to the gigantic cargo ship. How could Twitter miss on that opportunity?
Netizens rolled out Suez Canal memes for almost every occasion.
Suez Canal boat meme, chronic pain edition pic.twitter.com/Do8UAD7Bmu— em ☾☆ || blm/acab (@emilygayle99) March 26, 2021
My class’ favourite ‘ship stuck in the Suez’ meme ... how we laughed. pic.twitter.com/eSdE1PUfHb— Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) March 26, 2021
I felt like we could all relate to that excavator 😅 #suezcanal #suezcanalmemes pic.twitter.com/5FWYymOf5K— Emily Janet (@EmilyJanet6) March 24, 2021
#SuezCanal— Michael Ó Chomáin (@thepaddyprince) March 25, 2021
I'll get there eventually.... pic.twitter.com/LdaFYnBYnK
Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021
Some immediately thought of other memes to combine with the fresh one.
Look who showed up at the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/1e5gJfbAsn— Ben (@HoneycuttArt) March 26, 2021
Others brainstormed on possible ways to solve the Suez Canal incident.
Tension rises over new attempt to re-float ship in #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #oott pic.twitter.com/EOHZS3qQmM— ForexFlow (@forexflowlive) March 24, 2021
Meanwhile, on the #SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/EWZ0bcH9p6— Max Gallien (@MaxGallien) March 23, 2021
Someone just sent me this and I can't stop laughing.#Evergreen #EVERGIVEN #Suez pic.twitter.com/MxTLwt50AB— Jeff Gibson (@GibbyMT) March 24, 2021
The jam caused by the Japanese-owned Ever Given has cost global trade around $400 million an hour, according to some economists' estimations, with over 50 vessels anchored at both ends of the Suez Canal. The vessel's owner, Evergreen, has suggested that it will take at least two or three days to remove the ship from the waterway, while others are not so optimistic.
