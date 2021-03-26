Ex-Aide Who Accused Cuomo of Sexual Harassment Compares NY Governor to Jabba the Hutt

As New York State Attorney General Letitia James probes allegations leveled against Cuomo, Boylan took to social media and attempted to draw comparisons between her former boss and Star Wars' resident crime-boss space-slug, Jabba the Hutt.
"Just the good old office welcome to women in the governor’s office of New York," she tweeted Thursday evening, along with a picture of Jabba attempting to lick Princess Leia as she struggles to escape his grip.
Just the good old office welcome to women in the governor’s office of New York. pic.twitter.com/aDfEYqevD4— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 26, 2021
Boylan, a Democrat running for president of New York City's Manhattan Borough, previously compared the NY governor to the Tatooine gangster in a March 9 tweet.
“I never touched them inappropriately.” - Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/ByRNJcw6KH pic.twitter.com/U3FBku5teL— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 10, 2021
Some netizens viewed the image as uncouth, considering the seriousness of the allegations leveled against Cuomo.
An investigation is being conducted by two excellent people chosen by the similarly excellent AG Letitia James. Let them do the investigation and, if your claims are true, you should get justice.— Tracey Mapou (@TMapou) March 11, 2021
Or do you have a reason why you *don’t* want the investigation going forward?
@lindseyboylan This is absolutely sick. Someone running for public office would not make a joke out of real sexual harassment. I suggest you get help. This is unprofessional and making a mockery of true survivors. @TishJames @NewYorkStateAG— Rosanna.Jackson.Wright_ART (@RosannaWright) March 11, 2021
PFFT. Childish. Grow up.— All American (@leelo2u) March 26, 2021
However, others went along with the joke, and some expressed support for Boylan.
You’re receiving an unlisted number phone call: pic.twitter.com/cgiGcBLtIR— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 26, 2021
Holy crap love it 😂 I wish people could just laugh at a good BURN without being all emo over it. This one I officially proclaim as geek-approved LoL 😆— Volunteer and Bad Golfer (@FamilyAndSvcHrt) March 26, 2021
This is an insult to Hutts everywhere— History Understander 📚☭🌹 (@hobsbawmgoblin) March 26, 2021
The state's attorney general announced earlier this month that Joon Kim, former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination lawyer Anne Clark would be leading the probe into sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Cuomo.
