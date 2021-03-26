Photo: New Mom Emily Ratajkowski Polarizes Social Media After Backtracking on Gender Identity Stance

Ratajkowski, who gave birth to her child Sylvester on March 8, received mixed responses after the 29-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a breastfeeding photo with the caption: "Beautiful boy."
Some of the new mother's followers - like English model Poppy Delevingne - gushed over the parenting post, saying Ratajkowski is giving them baby fever.
View this post on Instagram
"Hi sweetie pie!" commented model Ashley Graham.
However, beneath the slew of verified, celebrity comments, many netizens were wondering why Ratajkowski was reneging on her gender-related assertions.
"Maybe my memory is becoming bad, but I thought you said the baby was going to tell you the preferred gender once old enough," remarked Instagram user @estplorin.
Naturally, the post made it over to Twitter, where more netizens weighed in on the post, which has received well over 2 million likes on Instagram. Once again, responses were mixed.
wait lol pic.twitter.com/iBQYE8RpyH— Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) March 24, 2021
Exactly!! I don’t get how this upsets ppl.— Ronnie P (@Ronniep145) March 25, 2021
"Mom, I think I might be trans"— ⚞𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥⚟ (@Normal_Rockwell) March 25, 2021
"Not until you're 18, dear"
This must be her first kid because children tell you exactly who they are fairly quickly in life...— Jaime (@JaimeDowd) March 24, 2021
Now... she must’ve been confused fr pic.twitter.com/fY8kAdIaGk— A (@amlstw) March 25, 2021
As a trans person I think it’s fine to not assign your kid a gender and use neutral pronouns til they decide, which kids typically can do around 4. But I also think it is completely fine to go with the assigned gender until/unless the kid expresses a desire to transition.— Kael Revisited (@Kaelwritesblog) March 25, 2021
The 29-year-old has yet to respond to the negative backlash, but she did post a photo on her Instagram story on Thursday, showing off her newborn's new socks.
