Is it for Real? Odd Video of Tiny Protective Masks for the Nose Puzzles Netizens

Mexican researchers have created an unusual mini mask that protects only the nose, while they are eating. According to Reuters, it is designed to be worn under a normal face mask, boosting the protection.
In a video, posted on social media, a couple can be seen eating with the new protective gear on.
Researchers in Mexico have designed a 'nose-only mask' pic.twitter.com/N0GkRzmxrH— Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021
Many users were puzzled by the clip, as they considered the invention to be strange, goofy, or plain "dumb", and others posted jokes to mock the video.
Mask is mostly for protecting people around you.— James (@zjummx) March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
Copy of an old design pic.twitter.com/mRNJ2eBfMv— My Opinion (@2021_opinion) March 24, 2021
Pilfered from innocent tweeter pic.twitter.com/zUpn6a9vsd— M̸̧̠͎͉̹̼̠͔̗̓̐̐̓̓̀͝͝ ar I̸̧̠͎͉̹̼̠͔̗̓̐̐̓̓̀͝͝ el (@arttzaddikim) March 24, 2021
“Researchers” ???— David. (@DavidMWilley1) March 24, 2021
“Designed” ??? pic.twitter.com/n6dFiIgqhs
Dude was ahead of his time. pic.twitter.com/ZMcdQSkokD— Sshuib00 (@DudeYumi) March 24, 2021
China did it first: pic.twitter.com/IfqeO4PcQz— Kusillo мастер (@KusilloM) March 24, 2021
