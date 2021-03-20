Video: Quake Hits Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer Tennis Match at Mexican Open

The tremors happened during the game, meaning the players literally rallied through an earthquake. A good story for their grandkids, nonetheless.

Friday evening's semifinal of the ATP Tour's Mexican Open between Russia's Alexander Zverev and Germany's Dominik Koepfer was interrupted by 5.7-magnitude quake tremors.

According to the ATP website, Zverev said neither he nor his opponent knew what was going on.

“We just heard the crowd. I guess the lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did. We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake,” he said. “We didn’t feel much, but still obviously I know it happens here in Acapulco. I hope everyone is fine at the area that is closest to the earthquake."

Zverev ended up victorious and he's now preparing for the final.

Footage of the moment the tremors occurred was uploaded onto the ATP Twitter account.

When the earthquake hit in Acapulco 😳#AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/wVwFF6JuCs — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2021

​British tennis player Neal Skupski, who won the doubles semifinal shortly before the quake, was having a massage at the time and apparently also didn’t realise what was going on.

“I actually thought it was some massage technique that he was doing, because the bed was shaking. I just thought it was normal,” he said. “Then an alarm went off on his phone and that’s when I thought, ‘This is a bit strange.’ Then he said, ‘We’re going to go outside because of an earthquake.’ I couldn’t put my clothes on quick enough to get out of the building’.”