Register
16:21 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, attends an event with female police cadets at the General Santander National Policy Academy in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Ivanka Trump added a stop in Colombia to a previously announced trip to South America in September to focus on the economic empowerment of women in developing countries.

    Ivanka Trump Called Out for Sun-Soaked Skin After Fresh Miami Pics Pop Up Online

    Fernando Vergara
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107672/44/1076724402_0:238:2795:1810_1200x675_80_0_0_3fa4dfbf0cfbf3e97d6b912eb2cad857.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202103161082360329-ivanka-trump-called-out-for-sun-soaked-skin-after-fresh-miami-pics-pop-up-online/

    Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and former adviser has reportedly been staying with her family in Miami since late January, where, on Indian Creek Island, they reportedly purchased a land lot to build a house for permanent stay shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

    Ivanka Trump has landed in the public’s crosshairs after a series of shots made by paparazzi landed on the Daily Mail website, showing the ex-first daughter looking as though she had come straight from the beach. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a high floppy updo and her makeup-free face looked a bit flushed, apparently from the bright sunshine.

    “Too much fun in the sun?” One user posted cheekily on Twitter, with others suggesting she wouldn’t have been sunburnt had she not relaxed so much, for instance, by playing golf.

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as US President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, 20 January 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Does Ivanka Trump Stand a Chance of Unseating Marco Rubio as Florida GOP Senator?

    A halterneck bathing suit emerged from under a blue patterned caftan that the mother of three slipped on to complete her resort ensemble.

    But Ivanka didn’t look relaxed as she chatted energetically with her companion - an assistant or member of staff - and she appeared to be pointing to something lying the ground. However, it couldn’t be seen from behind the privacy shield the ex-senior White House adviser reportedly had installed last month, shortly after they moved to their newly-rented high-end Miami apartment, to escape poky observers and paparazzi.

    The colour of Ivanka’s skin and general looks may well be the result of her having soaked up a bit too much sun this past Sunday, when she was seen spending time at the driving range with her husband Jared Kushner, 40, and their two sons, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4, playing golf at the National Trump Doral course.

    The golf resort is about a 35-minute drive from the Trump-Kushners’ lavish apartment in Arte Surfside - one of the city's best-known luxury oceanfront buildings, where they reportedly opted to lease a roomy, unfurnished unit for at least a year, according to a person familiar with the deal, cited by Mansion Global.

    The deal is believed to be an interim measure while the couple waits for a house to be constructed on a lot they reportedly earlier purchased on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $32 million.

    Related:

    Florida Republicans Divided Over Ivanka Trump's Potential Run for Senate
    Does Ivanka Trump Stand a Chance of Unseating Marco Rubio as Florida GOP Senator?
    Post-White House Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner 'Eyeing Clean Break’ at ‘Billionaire Bunker’
    Tags:
    Miami, family, Donald Trump, US, inauguration, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse