Woman Moonwalking Like Michael Jackson Underwater Leaves Netizens Awestruck - Video

A video clip of a swimmer, Kristina Makushenko, showing her gracefully doing the moonwalk underwater in an upside-down pose, is leaving a lot of people overwhelmed. The video is being so appreciated that it has been already liked 1,104,744 times.
Dressed in a swimsuit, paired with black shoes and socks, Kristina flaunts her dancing prowess as she imitates the iconic dance moves of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
Stunned by her creativity and talent, many netizens have flooded her posts with comments.
While one user asked, "Looks like you live underwater, are you an amphibian?", another commented, "Looks like you're just walking on the ground".
"Incredible! You're so talented", said a third.
