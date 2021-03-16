Level-Up: Twitter Goes Bananas as Elon Musk Declares Himself 'Technoking of Tesla'

Tesla founder Elon Musk has changed his official title to "technoking", prompting an avalanche of comments on social media. Naturally, many netizens were just puzzled by the decision or considered it a childish game, while others appreciated the joke.
Technoking & Master of coin!!@elonmusk the meme machine pic.twitter.com/m6eIP3SluO— hophop - Technoking of Crypto - (@hophopcoin) March 15, 2021
I love that one of the richest men in the world is such a troll. This is hilarious, go @elonmusk!
— Felix 🌙 (@CrypticFelix) March 15, 2021
They're just big kids!— amin (@aminhoque786) March 16, 2021
If I was a billionaire I'd probably act very similar— Thomas (@Thomas_MSCE) March 15, 2021
Meanwhile, some rushed to create memes, featuring the new "royal".
Good Morning 🌞 #dogearmy and to the “Master of Coin” @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/zcWVgc6VUA— accessoryexec (@accessoryexec) March 15, 2021
live image of elon musk and tesla CFO crowning themselves technoking and master of coin pic.twitter.com/kKfC2C9YhB— hieronymus bob ross (@vigneshr4m) March 15, 2021
Elon: Makes joke— Brayden (@BlazingBrayden) March 16, 2021
Internet weirdos: pic.twitter.com/RS1UhhKRzd
“I’m Elon Musk, the TechnoKing of Silicon Valley” pic.twitter.com/oH5Xsfuslf— Ben Foldy (@BenFoldy) March 15, 2021
#doge pic.twitter.com/5tboizVzYl— doge boy (@Roben92721614) March 15, 2021
At the same time, others believed it to be part of some elaborate plan by Musk, who has boosted the cryptocurrency market several times by simply posting memes on Twitter.
Tesla's chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, has the new title of Master of Coin.— MasterDisaster (@NumberLanguage) March 15, 2021
I will assume that Elon Musk changed Zach's job title.
Master of Coin=138,57,186,69
Elon Reeve Musk=165,57,186,69
Jesuit Order=153
On 15/3
ACTOR for the Federal Government/Jesuit Order. pic.twitter.com/CFFJSP9WWv
