'Family Reunion at Buckingham Palace': Grammy Host Noah Pokes Fun at Megxit Crisis in UK

US TV host and comic Trevor Noah joked about the crisis in the British royal family during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, making fun of the ongoing tensions at Buckingham Palace after the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Daily Show presenter explained that because of coronavirus restrictions, nominees for this year's Grammy awards were sitting at tables in a tent outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, adding:
"There's more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace."
During the Sussexes' interview, Meghan Markle revealed that she contemplated "suicide" while in the palace, but the royal household apparently refused to give her help.
At the same time, the Duchess said that one of the senior royals had wondered about the skin colour of her unborn son while she was pregnant with Archie. Prince Harry confirmed that this conversation had taken place but refused to reveal the names, noting, however, that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip had been involved.
All comments
Show new comments (0)