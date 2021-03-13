'Spring Edition': Bernie Sanders Meme Sequel Hypes Twitter Up

During the 20 January inauguration of Joe Biden, it was not the newly-sworn president or the performances by world-famous artists that stole the show on social media - it was instead one picture of Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens, looking ruffled, wintry and radiating "this could've been an e-mail" energy, sitting outside in a chair.

A new version of the Bernie Sanders meme, dubbed online as "spring edition", emerged in Twitter, with netizens enjoying a new wave of jokes about the Senator's new signature photo.

Stemming from the January picture that immediately went viral and even made it into merch shops, the new photo shows Sanders similarly sitting in a chair, arms folded, face mask on - but one detail seems to be missing as he no longer wears the mittens that particularly stole netizens' hearts back in the winter.

"That means an early spring!", one user explained.

Once again, big “this could’ve been an email” energy https://t.co/tGrD4ZT4Ah — 🌹Nolan🐬 (@NoTyAnWi) March 12, 2021

​Others seemed to have their dedication secured for the initial meme version, where Sanders was seen curled up in a chair wearing the now famous mittens and looking like the inauguration of Joe Biden was definitely not the last - and certainly not the most exciting - thing he had to do that day.

Sequel is never as good as the original and usually just a money grab by the studios https://t.co/FfcttFQCyp — Chris T. Bonjour (@ChrisTBonjour) March 12, 2021

​Some said they were eager for the summertime version of the meme.

Can't wait to see his summer outfit. — Jill West (@Nanaboat02066) March 12, 2021

​After his January mittens photo went viral and gained fame worldwide, Sanders used the increase in popularity to raise money for charity, selling T-shirts with the picture and noting that the income would go to "programs like Meals on Wheels that feed low-income senior citizens."