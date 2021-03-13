Register
13 March 2021
    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) listens with other guests as President Joe Biden speaks about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021.

    'Spring Edition': Bernie Sanders Meme Sequel Hypes Twitter Up

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Viral
    by
    During the 20 January inauguration of Joe Biden, it was not the newly-sworn president or the performances by world-famous artists that stole the show on social media - it was instead one picture of Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens, looking ruffled, wintry and radiating "this could've been an e-mail" energy, sitting outside in a chair.

    A new version of the Bernie Sanders meme, dubbed online as "spring edition", emerged in Twitter, with netizens enjoying a new wave of jokes about the Senator's new signature photo.

    Stemming from the January picture that immediately went viral and even made it into merch shops, the new photo shows Sanders similarly sitting in a chair, arms folded, face mask on - but one detail seems to be missing as he no longer wears the mittens that particularly stole netizens' hearts back in the winter.

    "That means an early spring!", one user explained.

    ​Others seemed to have their dedication secured for the initial meme version, where Sanders was seen curled up in a chair wearing the now famous mittens and looking like the inauguration of Joe Biden was definitely not the last - and certainly not the most exciting - thing he had to do that day.

    ​Some said they were eager for the summertime version of the meme.

    ​After his January mittens photo went viral and gained fame worldwide, Sanders used the increase in popularity to raise money for charity, selling T-shirts with the picture and noting that the income would go to "programs like Meals on Wheels that feed low-income senior citizens."

    Tags:
    meme, Bernie Sanders, Twitter
