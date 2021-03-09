Register
23:10 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot from the video of morning TV show host Lorraine Kelly commenting on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

    Netizens Blown Away as Lorraine Kelly Suggests Prince Andrew Happy About Harry-Meghan Buzz

    © Photo : Twitter / @Xhakaed
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082296752_0:-1:1271:714_1200x675_80_0_0_673423109887e1a4b81baf4c4eac53b8.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202103091082296820-netizens-blown-away-as-lorraine-kelly-suggests-prince-andrew-happy-about-harry-meghan-buzz/

    The UK's Prince Andrew received massive backlash over his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace has consistently stated that "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue".

    During her ITV morning show on Tuesday, UK host Lorraine Kelly appeared to shade Prince Andrew, hinting that he might be enjoying the current hype around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Sunday airing of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    "I guess the only person who might be thinking this is all okay is Prince Andrew, right?", said Kelly after discussing with LA correspondent Ross King the drama unfolding around the Sussex couple.

    Piquing Prince Andrew, who has long been subject to scandal around his close association with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and who stepped away from his royal duties after defending their friendship, Kelly has drawn many laughs from netizens.

    Calling her "queen of breakfast TV", twitterians went on to say that "this is the kind of TV [they] need".

    ​The buzz around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only escalated after their Oprah tell-all interview was aired on Sunday, with Markle revealing that she had suicidal thoughts and faced racist comments from an unnamed member of the royal family who asked her how dark the skin of the couple's son would be.

    While Kelly's take on Prince Andrew's Epstein-related allegations received mostly delighted comments on social media, it was not the same for her fellow broadcaster, Piers Morgan, who has criticised the Sussex couple for their remarks during the interview.

    Having received intense backlash after his commentary, Morgan petulantly walked off the "Good Morning Britain" set, resigning soon after his dramatic exit. Kelly then noted that the show will be "calmer" without him.

    Related:

    Prince Harry, Meghan Interview Watched by More Than 17 Mn Viewers, Reports Suggest
    Piers Morgan Quits Good Morning Britain After Criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Harry and Meghan Tell-All Interview a 'Tragic Breach', Royal Commentator Says
    Tags:
    UK, Prince Andrew, interview, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse