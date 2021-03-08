Netizens Rip Chris Cuomo for Saying He's 'Black on the Inside'

CNN's anchor Chris Cuomo has come under fire on social media for comparing himself to black Americans.
“You know I am black on the inside,” Cuomo told his colleague Don Lemon, who asked if he knew the words to “Good Times”, a 1970's TV series that features the life of a black family from Chicago.
While Lemon refrained from commenting, Cuomo's words quickly went viral on Twitter.
Chris Cuomo says "you know I'm Black on the inside" to Don Lemon as he sings the Good Times theme song.— djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) March 7, 2021
*PURE CRINGE* pic.twitter.com/AuzjoELWXN
Cuomo defended himself by saying that his joke was in fact expressed with “all respect to reality,” adding that “there is no understanding what it is to live as a black person in [A]merica if you are white but it is so important to listen.”
However, it did not stop social media users from posting facepalm reactions to his comments, with many slamming Cuomo for hypocrisy. Netizens pointed out that being a black person isn't something he can relate to, especially given his “money and privilege”, and accused the CNN anchor of cultural appropriation.
Black is not a costume, I don't get to be white when I don't feel like not dealing with racism or racist police or just regular bullshit Black people deal with. I can't even hide at home because I can be killed there in my bed, so understand, there was nothing silly about this.— Aisha K. Staggers (@AishaStaggers) March 6, 2021
Did Chris Cuomo just say "You know I'm Black on the inside..?" pic.twitter.com/ezPmGqmxU7— DJ Sir Daniel🇧🇧♍🎵🎶 (@DJSirDaniel) March 6, 2021
“Chris Cuomo just said to Don Lemon OUT LOUD on Wolf Blitzer’s CNN, “You know I’m Black on the inside,” and we had to turn off the television because I’m not here for that nonsense. @CNN needs to have some sensitivity training with their on-air personalities,” one user tweeted.
@ChrisCuomo just said he was black on the inside. This spoilt, entitled guy raised in money and privilege, who is only on tv because of his surname.😡— jfyfe (@jfyfe) March 6, 2021
One user, however, read another meaning behind Cuomo's comments, sarcastically suggesting that when he spoke about being "black on the inside", he could have been referring to his heart.
Maybe his heart— My safe word is Waxahacie (@docsamson829) March 6, 2021
