Register
01:31 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo illustration of the children's book If I Ran The Zoo by author Dr. Seuss

    'They Still Allow Mein Kampf': Netizens Rip eBay for Removing Dr. Seuss Book Listings

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Dr. Seuss Enterprises (DSE), a company that oversees the famed children's book author's legacy, issued a statement earlier this week announcing it would cease publishing and selling six books, including "And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street," because "these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

    Those looking to purchase the discontinued Dr. Seuss literature reached a roadblock with eBay after the company recently decided to begin delisting the books.

    "eBay is currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items," a company spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. 

    The books impacted by the decision include: "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

    For example, Dr. Seuss' "If I Ran the Zoo" depicts African characters as monkeys and describes Asian characters as "helpers who all wear their eyes at a slant." 

    Vendors and consumers alike took to Twitter Thursday to call attention to the abrupt decision to pull the books from the marketplace. 

     

    Many social media users highlighted the fact that other books deemed to be discriminatory and/or extremist, like Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf," were still available for purchase on the website, despite its policy

    Dr. Seuss publisher Random House Children Books noted in a Tuesday statement that DSE's decision came after the books' content underwent a 2020 panel review. The move also comes as Dr. Seuss books like "Horton Hear a Who" and "The Sneetches" are becoming included in anti-racism and diversity curricula for US students.  

    "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the DSE statement provided to the Associated Press read.

    Related:

    Texas Governor: Lifting of State Mask Mandate Will Not Change Much - Video
    US Traffic Deaths Spike, Despite Decreased Travel During COVID-19 Pandemic - Study
    ‘Disregard for Human Life’: US Doctor Charged with Murder in Five Opioid Deaths
    Billionaire Catsimatidis May Run for NY Governor Amid Cuomo's Scandals - Report
    Skyrocketing Price of Rhodium Driving Thefts of Automobile Catalytic Converters - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse