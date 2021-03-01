Video: UK Citizens Spot 'Meteor' Illuminating Skies Above London, Birmingham, Bristol

A bright fireball was witnessed by many UK citizens on Sunday night, prompting residents of London, Birmingham, Bristol and other regions to flock to Twitter to share the footage they managed to record.
What appears to be a meteor was video-captured from many different angles, with people briefly brought up short by a sudden sky show in their backyard, living room, and some even spotting the fireball in a reflection on their car window.
According to reports on social media, the meteor illuminated British skies at around 10 p.m., local time.
Pretty cool shooting star over the Cotswolds tonight pic.twitter.com/eXJ2k6xDmf— Ben (@PhotoByBen) February 28, 2021
Caught the reflection of the #meteor on our car bonnet/window pic.twitter.com/BnfdCQF7aQ— Donna Thompson (@cherrytreats) February 28, 2021
New footage of the #fireball tonight. Sent by Katie Parr pic.twitter.com/J4jmsM9tFj— UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) February 28, 2021
Good video of tonight’s #meteor over the U.K.— Barrington Mole (@BarringtonMole) February 28, 2021
@UKMeteorNetwork doorbell cam Milton Keynes pic.twitter.com/TQ8lCcYqdO— Ivor Lafford (@Lafford_MK) February 28, 2021
My ring doorbell got great image of the rock coming in tonight. #meteor pic.twitter.com/fDKSOguPp4— tinpot (@tictacsir22) March 1, 2021
Earlier in the week, residents of Canada's Alberta saw a bright ultramarine meteor lighting up the early morning skies.
