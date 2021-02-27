Video: B-2 Stealth Bombers Seen Cruising Over Skies Above Utah

Three B-2 stealth bombers were spotted in the skies above Utah on Friday, with photos and video showing contrails shared online.
"This is something you don’t see everyday. While in #UtahCounty I looked up and see 3 contrails. Nothing showed up on #Radar or #ADSB. I zoomed in and saw 3 #B2Bombers flying in formation. Very rare to see 3 at about 50,000 ft cruising over #Utah", a user named SLCScanner tweeted on Friday.
The photos reveal three contrails curling in the sky emitted by the triangle-shaped B-2 aircraft, as the three bombers cruise at high altitude.
#Video #B2StealthBomber This is something you don’t see everyday. While in #UtahCounty I looked up and see 3 contrails. Nothing showed up on #Radar or #ADSB. I zoomed in and saw 3 #B2Bombers flying in formation. Very rare to see 3 at about 50,000ft cruising over #Utah pic.twitter.com/CAdPcAdIDF— SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) February 26, 2021
The Northrop Grumman-built B-2 Spirit, also known as a 'stealth bomber', is a US heavy strategic bomber created with the use of low observable stealth technology and designed for penetrating dense anti-aircraft defenses. Easily recognised by its signature triangle shape, the 'flying wing' aircraft is capable of deploying both conventional and nuclear bombs and missiles.
