Register
21:08 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot captures golden statue of former US President Donald Trump being wheeled toward an event associated with the annual Conservative Police Action Conference.

    ‘Golden Calf Not Available?’: Trump Statue at CPAC Bashed Online Over Idol Worship

    Screenshot/William Turton
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082200560_0:0:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_3d88e6ba9c63e6ac302f0ca4909d7ef7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202102261082200603-golden-calf-not-available-trump-statue-at-cpac-bashed-online-over-idol-worship/

    The Conservative Police Action Conference (CPAC) is an annual event hosted by the American Conservative Union and attended by a variety of elected officials from across the nation. This year’s event will likely serve as an opportunity for 2024 hopefuls looking to appeal and gain support from party members.

    A golden statue of former US President Donald Trump appeared late on Thursday at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, quickly prompting a mass lifting of eyebrows as netizens highlighted its biblical undertones.

    Video of the statue, which was captured and shared online by Bloomberg reporter William Turton, shows two individuals wheeling it away as event attendees cheer and even begin chanting, “four more years.” Several onlookers are seen snapping photos and expressing their amazement at the sight.

    As for the golden statue itself, the piece has Trump wearing his signature suit-and-tie stylings, but rather than being fitted with traditional slacks, the former commander-in-chief is seen wearing some flip-flops and shorts emblazoned with the American flag.

    And yet, that’s still not all that can be seen. The Trump statue also comes with its very own star-topped wand, which the sculpture is seen holding in its left hand. A copy of the US Constitution appears to be in the smiling statue’s right hand.

    Within moments of being shared, the floodgates were opened and with it came a slew of criticism from netizens who quickly began dishing out jokes about the infamous golden calf story from the Old Testament of the Bible. 

    ​In short, the Old Testament scripture touches on how Israelites worshipped a golden calf in the absence of Moses as he went up to Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments. The story itself highlights the falsehoods of idolatry.

    The annual political conference, which is scheduled to close out this weekend, will see Trump mark his first post-presidency appearance on Sunday, after having been acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial.

    Reports suggest that Trump may use the time to fire off a couple remarks against US President Joe Biden, and possibly begin leaving some breadcrumbs to his much-anticipated 2024 presidential bid.

    Related:

    McConnell Says He Would 'Absolutely' Support Trump If Ex-POTUS Was 2024 GOP Nominee
    Trump Donor May Shed Light on Hillary's Pay-to-Play Plot, but DoJ Appears Uninterested, Analyst Says
    Donald Trump Jr. Fumes Over 'Liberal Privilege' as Bruce Springsteen’s DWI Charges Dropped
    Jen Psaki Grilled For 'Hypocrisy' as Biden Re-opens Trump-era Migrant Children Facility in Texas
    State Department Admits Trump’s Iran Max Pressure Was Colossal Failure as Biden Continues Policy
    Tags:
    netizens, Old Testament, CPAC, Statue, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse