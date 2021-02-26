Register
02:30 GMT26 February 2021
    In this Oct. 31, 1996 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, attends the Victor Chang charity dinner in Sydney, Australia, wearing an emerald cut aquamarine ring which Meghan Markle was wearing when she left Windsor Castle after her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, 2018

    Photos: Twitter Divided Over Kristen Stewart's First On-Set Look as Princess Diana

    © AP Photo / PA
    Viral
    by
    Kristen Stewart, popular for her lead role as Bella Swan in the 'Twilight' saga, will portray Diana, Princess of Wales, in 'Spencer,' a Pablo Larraín-directed film that uses the late US-born royal's maiden name.

    Fans of both Princess Diana and Stewart flocked to social media Thursday after behind-the-scenes photos gave netizens their first look at production in the biopic film. 

    The film is slated for release in late 2021, just shy of 2022, which would mark 25 years since the princess' fatal car crash. 

    Larraín, who also directed a Jackie Kennedy biopic 'Jackie,' (2016) starring Natalie Portman, told Vogue that the new film will document the Christmas holiday in which she decided to divorce Prince Charles. 

    "They spent Christmas there for many years and that’s where we set the movie in the early ’90s, around 1992, we’re not specific. It’s Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day… We get to understand what it is she wants and what she will do," he offered. 

    Due to the time setting of the movie, Diana's death will not be a focal point of the movie. Instead, viewers will get a closer look at the late princess' relationship with sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

    "The key is how she discovers during the process of the movie that what she really needs to do is be who she wants to be," Larraín told Vogue. "And by that, it doesn’t mean she needs to be next to anyone, to be part of anything, but herself and her own children. Diana was many things, but chief among them, she was a great mother."

    Although more than two decades have passed since Diana's death, her fanbase remains and Twitter users of various ages appear to be impressed by Stewart's look and the film's production. 

    Many netizens, however, were not feeling the candid look, particularly after seeing the original promotion shot released by film production company Neon in January. 

    ​Those who disagreed with the behind-the-scenes look or the casting were not hesitant to let their opinions be known via social media. 

    Nevertheless, production for the film is slated to wrap in the coming months and viewers will naturally weigh in on the final product.

    Tags:
    actor, UK, Princess Diana, Hollywood
    Votre message a été envoyé!
