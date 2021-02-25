'What Was He Thinking?’: Guardiola's Fashion Choice Steals the Show During Man City Game

Man City’s manager Pep Guardiola recently failed to satisfy the sophisticated fashion expectations of football lovers after the Spaniard was mocked online for donning a black jacket with an eye-popping Manchester City emblem on the back, during his team’s latest win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.
February 24, 2021
Guardiola previously sent Man City’s fans into hysteria for wearing a knitted “coat-cardigan” hybrid during the 2018-19 campaign, so viewers were probably disappointed when they saw the manager in a plain black jacket at the start of the match.
However, he turned around to reveal the huge insignia and he once again stole the show with his wardrobe choices.
“Didn’t think Guardiola’s coat would be the most interesting thing about Manchester City-Gladbach but here we are...” one Twitter user joked.
What on earth is Pep thinking with this coat. pic.twitter.com/BeybaiBACS— TOON TALKER 🦓 (@toonthoroughbrd) February 24, 2021
Pep’s jacket is that coat you absolutely leap at it in a charity shop before you take it off the rail and realise why it’s a quid— Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) February 24, 2021
Pep Guardiola's coat is so bad that the assistant manager’s eyes have popped out 😳 pic.twitter.com/9hsH3kUpWJ— FUN88 (@fun88eng) February 24, 2021
Didn’t think Guardiola’s coat would be the most interesting thing about Manchester City-Gladbach but here we are...#BMGMCI pic.twitter.com/7F5XVbtMHS— Karan Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) February 24, 2021
The Spaniard probably would not have cared that so many people were paying such close attention to his attire, after all, he was busy leading his team to a 19th straight win thanks to Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scoring one each against the German club.
