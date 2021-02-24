Twitter Shaken as 'Spider-Man' Cast Members Reveal Three Different Titles of Upcoming Movie

Marvel's reboot of the iconic story of its superhero Spider-Man has a signature way of naming new movies, with the two previous film titles incorporating the word "home", and fans have been kept guessing what the third movie will be called, until it was finally revealed, but in a pretty mocking manner.

On Tuesday evening, primary cast members of Marvel's Spider-Man movie franchise - Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon - took to social media to "reveal" the title of the new upcoming film in the highly-successful franchise. The only trouble was that each of them "revealed" a different one: Holland posted the title "Phone Home", Zendaya's was "Home Slice" and Batalon went with "Home-Wrecker".

The "big reveal" caused a storm on social media, with fans confused over whether at least one of the titles is correct and what is even happening, while many immediately sparked theories that the different titles point at an unfolding "multiverse" scenario.

Holland, Zendaya and Batalon appeared to engage in conversations with each other over the different titles, implying that they are "confused" and do not know "what is happening" just like the baffled fans.

The latter, however, unleashed their diverse emotions in Twitter threads, propelling "Spider-Man" to world trends, making memes and hissing at the cast for playing with their feelings.

the spider-man 3 cast is not seeing heaven for this one pic.twitter.com/wEVEMFDZ3C — bri ♡ (@strawberritom) February 24, 2021

THE SPIDER-MAN 3 CAST REALLY WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/7URV8QqWgj — Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 24, 2021

Marvel fans: “We want the Spider-Man 3 title”



The cast: pic.twitter.com/qr2CHZgfIF — Dylan | TheBrickPal (@RealBrickPal) February 24, 2021

​Members of Marvel's fandom, a vast majority of which have not recovered from the ongoing TV show "Wandavision", immediately rolled out their own versions of the new Spider-Man title.

new spiderman 3 title just dropped pic.twitter.com/QZp36z6RwD — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) February 24, 2021

Ayo, They just revealed the new Spider-Man movie title! LET'S GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HX4YGzEtKn — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) February 24, 2021

The new Spider-Man movie is a quarantine documentary. pic.twitter.com/Fz8VM68tK1 — Sky (@Skyboltt) February 24, 2021

spider-man: get out of my home pic.twitter.com/6xsq4IrS1H — alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 24, 2021

Guys Guys Kevin Feige Sent me THE REAL Spider-Man 3 Title/Logo look pic.twitter.com/WwuzG3NMlm — Dan W (@Nightwing2xxy) February 24, 2021

leaked photo of tom holland, zendaya and jacob batalon in the set of spider-man 3 pic.twitter.com/N4QvhEF4SC — titanbat #wandavision (@titanbat81) February 24, 2021

​Some presented their own version of how the three "titles" may refer to a possible multiverse scenario in the third movie.

Hear me out. Home-Slice is referring to the pizza delivery Tobey McGuire Spider-Man. Home-Wrecker is referring to Andrew Garfield Spider-Man wrecking the lives of Gwen Stacys family. Phone-Home is referencing Tom Holland Spider-Man always calling Tony and Happy. BAM. Multiverse. pic.twitter.com/kLHyckXqlO — True Verdict (@_TrueVerdict) February 24, 2021

​While it is unclear whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who previously portrayed Spider-Man, will join the incoming movie, the buzz around the third film (whatever its title may now be) is now successfully hyped, as the highly-anticipated 'trequel' will hit cinemas on 17 December, 2021.