'Raiders of the Lost Emails': Netizens Mock Hillary Clinton Over Her Upcoming Thriller

The new yet-to-be-released book reportedly draws not only from Hillary’s experience as secretary of state but also on her thoughts about the Trump administration.

Former US First Lady and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has co-authored an upcoming mystery novel slated to be jointly released by Simon & Schuster and St. Martin's Press on 12 October.

The new mystery novel – State of Terror – features a plot involving a secretary of state "working in the administration of a rival politician" who strives to "solve a wave of terrorist attacks," as AP puts it.

"Writing a thriller with Louise [Penny] is a dream come true," Clinton said in a statement. "I've relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we're joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears."

Clinton’s co-author, an award-winning author from Canada named Louise Penny, said that she “could not ‘say yes fast enough’” to an opportunity to work with Hillary.

"What an incredible experience to get inside the State Department. Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the secretary of state as high stake crises explode," she said. "Before we started, we talked about her time as secretary of state. What was her worst nightmare? 'State of Terror' is the answer."

According to AP, the novel seems to draw not only on Clinton’s experience as secretary of state but also on her thoughts on the Trump administration, as the main character is "tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most."

News about the upcoming book led some social media users to jokingly speculate about what revelations may await the readers, with suggestions ranging from "raiders of the lost emails" to jokes about a certain sex scandal.

The plot revolves around the mysterious death of a beautiful yet tubby intern during a presidential erection. — Dawg face (@DawgTres) February 23, 2021

Raiders of the Lost Emails... — Ron Rule 💡 (@ronrule) February 23, 2021

Let me guess ... It's about Oral Sex and young Women? — Ollinvest (@ollinvest) February 23, 2021

“The mystery of Jeffery Epstein’s suicide” — Thee Lego Batman (@mstad101) February 23, 2021