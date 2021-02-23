US Actor Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Bashing Melania Trump Online

American actor and director Tim Matheson has complained to US law enforcement about receiving threats after he criticised former US First Lady Melania Trump online, TMZ reports.
According to the media outlet, in his since-deleted tweet from 23 January, Matheson quipped about how "wonderful" it is to "have a First Lady with class and heart" who "can speak English."
But while he's since deleted the post and tweeted an apology, he reportedly contacted the authorities after someone allegedly threatened: "Pay me big bucks or I will kill you."
This morning I made a hasty and stupid joke about the former First Lady. It wasn't funny, and it was in poor taste. It was regretful and humorless and I apologize.— Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 22, 2021
The police are investigating after Matheson contacted the LAPD and filed an “extortion report” due to the alleged financial demands, the media outlet notes, citing its sources.
Meanwhile, Matheson’s apology elicited a somewhat mixed response online. While some seemed to appreciate his move, others argued that the actor had “doubled down” on his earlier statement "before getting push back."
She is free game after what she consigned to! Its nice of you to apologize though.— Cynthia Ladd (@cynladd1) January 22, 2021
Exactly, he truly believes it. His remorse is from the backlash to him only.— Jim O (@JamesOr17157831) January 25, 2021
Very nice of you. Think nothing of it.— Margo Clay (@margoclay59) January 22, 2021
Nope, he doubled down pic.twitter.com/iHhurLoA2v— Kenny Webster 🎙 (@KenWebsterII) January 23, 2021
