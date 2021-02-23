Video: Bright Fireball Illuminates Morning Sky Above Alberta in Calgary

Several videos emerged online on Monday, showing a bright ultramarine fireball crossing the morning sky in Alberta, Calgary, and disappearing after a brief flash of light.
Although short, the mysterious and beautiful light show sparked curiosity among Albertans, with many lucky enough to have witnessed the fireball at approximately 6:30 a.m., local time, in the sky over Calgary and Cochrane.
CCTV cameras located across the provinces recorded different angles of the falling meteor, which was confirmed by a professor from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Chris Herd.
A fireball buzzed over Calgary, Alberta on 22 February 2021, temporarily piercing the dark of the early morning sky with a flash of blinding blue light. pic.twitter.com/rXq3YQP5vb— Domenico (@AvatarDomy) February 23, 2021
NEW - Large 'Fireball' dazzles night sky above Calgary, Alberta pic.twitter.com/OULk8G4hl4— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 23, 2021
#meteor #Alberta #YYC lighting up the morning sky looking north in NW Calgary. @jordanwitzel @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/QTq7gqQLii— redevil (@redevil_69) February 22, 2021
Something other than the sun lit up the sky this morning.— Virginia Wright (@VirginiaCTV) February 22, 2021
This was captured in Royal Oak at 6:23 a.m. in #YYC
(Video courtesy of Hugh Bectold) pic.twitter.com/FUBG90kStz
If you caught the #fireball (#meteor) at 6:23 am in #yeg area today, best place to report it is https://t.co/Ws5yHhUkeI. We're checking our cameras to see if we caught it - stay tuned!— Chris Herd (@SpaceRockDoc) February 22, 2021
