Mount Etna Spits Out Fountains of Fire and Lava - Photos, Videos

Mount Etna erupted on Saturday evening and overnight, with lava fountains rising around 1 kilometre above the volcano from the southeast crater and pouring over the Valle del Bove. Multiple users have since shared footage of the eruption on social media, depicting the fiery illumination.
An incredibily powerful episode of lava fountaining (paroxysm) at Etna this night, 20-21 February 2021. Lava fountains exceeding 1000 m in height.— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 21, 2021
This is the most beautiful volcano on Earth. pic.twitter.com/4kG6AhtSpi
🔥 Mount Etna Erupting, Italy https://t.co/M6pGEwWLBq pic.twitter.com/isg5w6jLXj— Inutil (@Mw1ng0l3) February 21, 2021
#RT @nowthisnews: Sicily’s Mt. Etna erupted on Tuesday. Etna is one of Europe’s most active volcanoes and, despite the eye-grabbing footage, Italian officials say the activity poses no danger to local communities 🌋 pic.twitter.com/3GWDONbTon— T.N.T VIRAL US 🇺🇲 (@TNTVIRALUS) February 21, 2021
💥 Spettacolo sullo Stretto nella notte. Sicilia di fuoco🔥 Segui MeteoWeb 👍Опубликовано Peppe Caridi Суббота, 20 февраля 2021 г.
La Luna che tramonta dietro i crateri dell'Etna durante la fontana di lava, la notte tra il 20 e il 21 febbraio 2021 da una delle webcam dell'INGV-OEОпубликовано INGVvulcani Суббота, 20 февраля 2021 г.
