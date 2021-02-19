Pamela Anderson Raises Eyebrows After Interview From Bed Next to Husband No 4

The interview focused on the news of the Anderson’s recent wedding to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a private ceremony. Hayhurst held the camera so that the viewers could see the couple, snuggling in their bed.
The hosts asked whether the couple chose to hold a secret day ceremony due the restrictions under the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I think we prefer to be by ourselves but would also be nice to have had some family here. But it wasn’t a problem to be by ourselves. We had a really beautiful quiet ceremony, and our witnesses were the First Nations people," Anderson responded.
Viewers found the format of the interview showing Anderson and her new husband snuggling up inappropriate. Some, however, found it quite ironic and representative of the unusual times caused by the pandemic.
Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy pic.twitter.com/AalNbEOJJt— Aaron (@aarongatesss) February 19, 2021
Is anyone watching Pamela Anderson on loose women wtf is going on 😭😭😭— Rob x (@robyncawdronx) February 19, 2021
People are tweeting and being generally awful about Pamela Anderson doing an interview in bed for Loose Women.— Tracey (@April_1970s) February 19, 2021
These people have actually admitted to watching Loose Women.
Here’s my gif for that : pic.twitter.com/xJI56azAQ2
NO STOP WHY IS PAMELA ANDERSON CONDUCTING AN INTERVIEW IN BED WITH HER HUSBAND ON LOOSE WOMEN— millie🌹 (@mrosebx) February 19, 2021
The internet: "Everyone is beautiful, love yourself no matter what you look like, don't body shame etc"— Deliverance (@CraigsDoritos) February 19, 2021
Also the internet: "Ew Pamela Anderson just did an interview from her bed"
Hypocrisy rides again.
Former Playboy star, Anderson got married for the fourth time in a secret ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, with reports about the wedding appearing in January.
Pamela Anderson’s wedding photos are adorable ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kVDNXFzEPh— Aimee Mullin (@AimeeMullin6) February 19, 2021
