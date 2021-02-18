Register
19:44 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

    #TedFled: Fury Erupts After Senator Cruz Spotted in Cancun as Texas Pounded by Winter Storm

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/31/1078203109_0:0:3102:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_145da8c232957fb4e3f547d004106d8e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202102181082118477-tedfled-fury-erupts-after-senator-cruz-spotted-in-cancun-as-texas-pounded-by-winter-storm/

    Many liberals were already demanding the resignation of US Sen. Ted Cruz after his support for former US President Donald Trump’s failed effort to overturn the November 2020 election.

    Photos spread across social media on Thursday of Cruz, a Republican who represents the state of Texas, on a plane to a Mexican resort, as millions of his constituents are struggling to stay warm amid a days-long power outages.

    Americans were already enraged enough that Congress went into recess earlier this week without passing the long-debated COVID-19 relief bill, but their fury reached new heights when a pair of photos emerged late on Wednesday of the Texas senator in an airport terminal and on a plane to sunny Cancun, in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

    ​Cruz’s whereabouts were confirmed by several sources, including a tip to the Associated Press. Cruz issued a statement Thursday afternoon in which he confirmed the reports, saying he made the flight “to be a good day” to his daughters, who went on travel due to schools being closed.

    ​Cruz was confirmed earlier on Thursday to have bought a business-class ticket back to Texas, having originally been scheduled to return on Saturday, contrary to the lawmaker’s later claims.

    ​Back home in Texas, as many as 150,000 people were without power on Thursday morning, down from some 4.4 million who lost electricity as a powerful snowstorm and cold snap rolled in from the north. In addition, some 7 million people remain under “boil water” advisories thanks to ruptured water lines and downed power lines. Texas authorities had promised short-term “rolling” blackouts to conserve power, since the state’s electrical grid isn’t connected to the rest of the US, but those became days’ long outages as downtown areas remained well-lit.

    In poorly insulated homes and deprived of power for days, millions now face hypothermia and other dangers as temperatures plunge below zero degrees Fahrenheit (negative 17.7 Celsius). At least 37 people have died so far from the storm, the majority of them in Texas.

    Cruz is by no means the only unhelpful Texan lawmaker: Governor Greg Abbot has attempted to blame the power outages on the supposed vulnerabilities of wind turbines to cold, and Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd resigned after telling his constituents that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

    On Twitter, the hashtag #TedFled began trending, as constituents expressed their outrage that the lawmaker would abandon his people in a time of crisis.

    ​One person noted that Beto O’Rourke, a former federal lawmaker from El Paso who launched a failed bid to win the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary race, was doing more to directly help Texans in the crisis than Cruz, who is still in office. In a Thursday post, O’Rourke described some of the community aid he had helped coordinate, including transporting elderly people to warming centers.

    ​Others poked fun at the situation, including noting how the writers of the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” had managed to predict yet another situation years before it came about.

    ​Texas Democrats have now raised calls for the leading Republican senator to resign. Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called Cruz’s trip “disturbing and disappointing,” saying that he was “jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold.”

    “The Texas Democratic Party calls on Ted Cruz to resign or be expelled from office,” Hinojosa said in a Thursday statement. “Barring that, we will put all of the resources we have into defeating him and every Texas Republican who abandoned us in this disaster, including Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Patrick, in 2022 and 2024. We are in a battle for the soul of our state. We must restore ethics, competence, and a government that works for the people.”

    Related:

    Utility Company Says Texas Residents May Face Prolonged Power Outages as Water Issues Emerge
    Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling Town Residents ‘No One Owes You Anything’ Amid Snowmageddon
    Oil Price Continue Strong Hike amid Texas Production Plunge
    Tags:
    winter storm, vacation, Cancun, Texas, Ted Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse