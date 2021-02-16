The 'Office of Melania' Slams Media's 'Unhealthy Obsession' With the Former First Lady

A number of social media users argued that media attention towards a former first lady of the United States is not exactly out of the ordinary.

The Office of Melania Trump, whose opening was announced on Twitter last week, has slammed a recent CNN article about the ex-FLOTUS' lifestyle amid her husband’s second impeachment trial.

The article in question suggested that Melania "has mentally all but left Washington behind", relaxing at the spa at Mar-a-Lago, though her "most fervent ire" has allegedly come "from watching Jill Biden kick off her East Wing tenure on nearly the antithesis of the path Trump took".

When one of Trump’s supporters tweeted a link to the CNN’s article, inquiring why it is necessary to write such a "hit piece" on the ex-First Lady, the Office of Melania Trump pointed out in response that Melania is merely a private citizen now.

Mrs.Trump is no longer First Lady. She is a private citizen, mother, & wife. Sources in this article are not affiliated w her nor have insight into her thoughts or daily life. CNN’s FLOTUS Correspondent choosing to publish false gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession. https://t.co/Z61kDaESdY — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) February 13, 2021

​"Mrs.Trump is no longer First Lady. She is a private citizen, mother, & wife," the Office tweeted. "Sources in this article are not affiliated with her nor have insight into her thoughts or daily life. CNN’s FLOTUS Correspondent choosing to publish false gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession".

The tweet elicited a somewhat mixed response, as while some netizens seemed to voice their support for Melania, others argued that such media attention is hardly out of the ordinary.

They are STILL jealous of the former first lady's unflappable grace, style and ability, and STILL angry they could not tear her down. Go forward from strength to strength, Melania! And good fortune to you and your family, always! 👍👊👏😀 — billy (@timo12121) February 13, 2021

All former Presidents and First Lady get talked about after they leave office. Deal with it may Trump should of ran for President and he wouldn’t be an impeachment President twice — Bernardine 🇬🇩🇬🇧 (@Berniebee8302) February 13, 2021

The inexplicable hatred fir an amazing First Lady just shows who they are! — Maria-RosaMistica (@Celia42614069) February 13, 2021

She is a FORMER First Lady and quite the controversial one. That's why she is under scrutiny. Get used to it. — Tricia Sturgeon 🇺🇸🐸⚾️️⛳️🤠 (@sturgeon_tricia) February 13, 2021

A number of people inquired about why the Office of Melania displayed an official US governmental seal on its account, if she is just a private citizen now.

"Private Citizen"?! Then why is an Official Governmental Seal of the United States displayed on this

"Private Citizen" account?



Just curious. — Cal D (@Tempotrainer) February 13, 2021

In which case she also should stop using imagery from the seal of the United States of America to lend her any kind of fake legitimacy. — Jeannie Warner (@thetsmorgan) February 13, 2021