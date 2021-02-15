'Satin Wouldn't Last Long in Hell': Sean Penn Savaged Online After Blasting Evangelicals

Hollywood star and director Sean Penn has recently been mocked online after he made a gaff while berating evangelical leaders in a tweet.
According to the Breitbart News Network, Penn was responding to Nikki Hailey – Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, who said the 45th POTUS is guilty of inciting riots, and that the Republicans "should not have followed him" – when he slipped up.
"Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin (sic!) into the bowels of hell", Sean Penn wrote. "But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties".
Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties.— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 13, 2021
Quite a few social media users, however, focused their attention on the actor’s misspelling of the word "Satan," jokingly inquiring about who or what was he referring to.
February 14, 2021
Sean's all bent out of shape about satin because he thinks Mike Lindell uses it with all his pillows. Another sad mistake on Sean's part.— Leigh Terry 🐾 (@LeighTerry7722) February 15, 2021
For once we agree, no one should be using satin sheets. All religions should be able to unite under 100% Cotton (Percale only).— Smug Goat (@TN_Death_Ride) February 14, 2021
Satin wouldn’t last long in the bowels of hell. It’s a very delicate fabric. Let’s start with burlap and see how that goes.— (((Barney Pelty))) (@BarneyPelty) February 14, 2021
Some were also quick to point out that the Pope’s authority, however considerable it may be, does not extend to Protestant Christian denominations.
Excuse my ignorance, but can Catholics be considered evangelicals?— Big Lee Bronzer 🔯⚡️ (@BigLeeBronzer) February 13, 2021
most american evangelicals aren't Catholic, under the Vatican - they're "non-denominational" or Southern Baptist— Beverly Brewster (@BeverlyBrewst13) February 13, 2021
Oh no what ever will evangelical leaders do if the Vatican won't allow them to be Catholic anymore? pic.twitter.com/Psa6EQYZwS— Dan (@TractorLaw) February 14, 2021
Evangelicals are Protestant so the Vatican generally has little authority.— Edwardian Stoic, Esq. 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@EdwardianStoic) February 14, 2021
Perhaps try learning about religion before opining on it?
At least one netizen, however, claimed that 100 percent of baptised Christians are "under the Vatican."
100% of baptized Christians are under the Vatican though, whether they know it or not.— Dino Kale (@trabbez) February 14, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)