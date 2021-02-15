CIA Tweets Poetic Valentine's Day Message to Americans, 'Creeps Out' Netizens

American intelligence agents are no strangers to romance it seems, after the CIA cryptically wished America the best on Valentine's Day through a deciphered poem.
“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Happy Valentine’s Day from the CIA to you!” the agency tweeted – the poem was the answer to a code it asked netizens to decrypt on February 12.
February 14, 2021
The riddle itself was not a form of torture – unlike some of the “enhanced interrogation techniques” used by the agency in the past – some could joke. Many, however, found CIA’s romantic overtone a little out of sync with its controversial image marred by spying accusations and claims that it has repeatedly meddled in the internal affairs of foreign governments.
So netizens decided to suggest some alternative endings to the viral poem:
“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Happy Valentine’s Day, We Can See You!”, one person joked.
February 14, 2021
Roses are Red,
Violets are Blue,
If your country's got oil,
We'll coup you.
Roses are red
Violets are nice
Replying to this tweet
Means we'll secretly monitor your device
Roses are red
Violets are blue
These are the governments that the CIA overthrew:
Syria 1949
Iran 1953
Guatemala 1954
Congo 1961
Iraq 1963
Brazil 1964
Chile 1973
Argentina 1976
Grenada 1983
Panama 1989
Venezuela 2002
Haiti 2004
Honduras 2009
Libya 2011
Paraguay 2012
Bolivia 2019
Roses are Red,
Violets are Blue,
We planned the Downfall of Democratic Iran
In the year 1952
Roses are red
violets are blue
that click you heard on your phone
was the CIA listening to you https://t.co/JMBqgpJGwR
Whatever the CIA’s intention behind the poem, many have suggested that the post was actually really “creepy” and probably “one of the scariest tweets of all time.”
