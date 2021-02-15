'Will Check It First': Putin’s Spokesman Responds to Elon Musk's 'Clubhouse Invitation'

The Kremlin has recently acknowledged an invitation extended by famous entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to converse on Clubhouse, a social media app.
As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained, they "want to figure things out first", with Peskov pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin "himself does not use any social networks, does not have any accounts".
"So, the invitation is obviously interesting but we have to understand first what is meant, what is being proposed, so we will check it first and then we'll have some response," Peskov said.
Earlier, Musk tagged the official Kremlin news account on Twitter, inquiring if the latter would like to join him "for a conversation on Clubhouse", adding in Russian that "it would be a great honour to talk with you".
было бы большой честью поговорить с вами— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021
Clubhouse is an invitation-only social networking audio app launched in 2020.
