'He's Like a Hobbit!' Prince Harry's Bare Feet on Valentine's Day Photo Spark Criticism on Twitter

A photo of the Sussexes shared on Valentine's Day to announce that they're expecting another child has sparked an online debate, with many viewers saying Prince Harry's "dirty" feet are "too much" and criticising him for "a sign of disrespect."
One social media user said that she was glad for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but noted that the sight of Prince Harry's bare feet was unnecessary.
I’m happy for them but please Harry put the feet away https://t.co/1mLVb0Nk5p— Maz 🦋 goat era 😃✋ (@g0ldxnharry) February 14, 2021
Another person wrote:
I wonder why we have to look at his dirty feet?— Zoe Thinks (@ZoeThinks) February 14, 2021
She added that in some cultures dirty feet are a sign of disrespect.
In many Arab, Muslim, Hindu, and Buddhist countries, showing the soles of your feet is a sign of disrespect,— Zoe Thinks (@ZoeThinks) February 14, 2021
One user compared Prince Harry to a hobbit from The Lord of the Rings.
Harry is clearly under the spell of the "ring".— Archie (@KayakSeaFishing) February 14, 2021
This shot of his big, ugly feet seems to suggest he's morphing into a Hobbit!#HarryandMeghan #MyPrecious pic.twitter.com/LeA9ddactO
The royal couple's baby announcement came less than a week after Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie gave birth to a boy on 9 February.
Harry and Meghan's eldest child Archie turns two on 6 May. Neither the sex of the couple's second baby nor its due date has been made public.
