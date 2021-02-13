‘A Lot on My Mind This Morning’: Senator Outs Herself Wearing Mismatched Shoes at Impeachment Trial

Democratic Senator Tina Smith commented on a slight flaw in the outfit she wore at the impeachment trial. As it turned out, the congresswoman did not notice that she was wearing different shades of shoes on her right and left feet.
By the fifth day of the second impeachment of Donald Trump, House managers and the defense have presented their arguments. On Saturday, US senators will hear closing arguments and then vote on whether to convict the former president in the Senate, thereby setting the stage for a vote that would subsequently prevent him from ever running again.
“Think I had a lot on my mind this morning,” Smith tweeted, adding a picture of her confusion.
Think I had a lot on my mind this morning. pic.twitter.com/eWfDQXSsPV— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 13, 2021
Users reacted with sympathy to the distinctive episode, reflecting the turmoil at the US Capitol in the new year.
This is why I stopped buying the same shoe in different colors— Jennifer 'Convict. Disqualify.' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 13, 2021
Senator, I feel your pain. pic.twitter.com/gYrIohqqBY— Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) February 13, 2021
The debates in Senate started on 9 February with a vote to acknowledge the impeachment proceedings as constitutional. By Thursday, the House impeachment managers had rested their case and Trump’s defense team presented their arguments on Friday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)