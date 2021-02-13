'If He Buys You Flowers, Buy Him Grass': Cardi B Says Men Must Give Pricey Valentine's Pressies

The Grammy laureate recently delighted fans with a new music video, in which, among other things, she holds a funeral for the year 2020, appears in the company of lesbian mermaids and slips into a plastic dress that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Rapper Cardi B caused a stir on social media after she suggested that men should buy more expensive gifts for their significant others on Valentine's Day than women. In her post on Twitter the 28-year-old wrote:

"Men do deserve to get gifts for Valentine’s Day, but the gifts have to be less expensive than the girls' gifts. Soo, if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The tweet received a torrent of comments with some users accusing the rapper of being toxic, although others seemed to enjoy her sentiment.

Many users noted that Cardi B does not practise what she preaches as she presented her husband - the rapper Offset - with a Lamborghini and other lavish gifts. This prompted the singer to respond that the couple is "even in gifts" as Offset spent much more on her.

Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2021

​After that the Grammy laureate presented a formula, which one should use on Valentine’s Day.

"If you buy her a thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$. It’s fair... now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b***h," the rapper wrote.

And if a man can’t afford expensive gifts? How should his sweetheart respond? It appears Cardi B has it all figured out: according to her, if a chap takes his significant other to a restaurant or presents her with chocolate, he should only expect sex in return.

"You shouldn’t really get much back but some h**d and p***y," she wrote.