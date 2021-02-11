'Little Avocado Tequila': Internet Buzzes as Drunk Tom Brady Steals Show on Bucs' Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady is a quarterback currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - the team that secured the victory in Super Bowl LV - the first team in the history of the NFL to win the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium.

The Tampa Bay Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have a really good time celebrating his team's victory in Super Bowl LV on Wednesday. A boat parade, a shining Lombardi Trophy and a "just litTle avoCado tequila" is Brady's recipe of celebrating his own seventh Super Bowl win.

The triumph was witnessed by hundreds of fans who gathered to cheer on the team - among other things, the crowd got a chance to watch Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another, having his teammates catching it.

Eventually, it was the video of Brady stepping down from the boat and struggling to walk straight that propelled the "Drunk Tom Brady" to Twitter trend.

​Brady even tweeted the video of himself enjoying his good time, captioning it with "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila", prompting doubts from the followers that he posted it sober.

​Many netizens supported and cheered Brady celebrating his victory. Even the Bucs Twitter account came by to express appreciation.

​And of course, The Weeknd Super Bowl meme - especially relatable for a Super Bowl star.

​Others, however, shamed Brady for appearing this drunk in public.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to play and win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. The victory marked a second Super Bowl title for the team, their first received in 2002.

Considered by fans of the game to be the greatest quaterback in the history of the sport, Brady, who spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots appearing in 9 Super Bowls and winning 6, joined the Bucs for his tenth Super Bowl visit and seventh win in March 2020.