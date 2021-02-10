Minnesota Republican Gets Stuck Upside Down During Virtual Committee Hearing

During an online House Financial Services meeting this week, Rep. Tom Emmer’s (R-Minn.) screen became stuck upside down in the middle of a video.
“I don’t know how to fix that,” Emmer said when a colleague told him he was upside down on the screen. “I don’t know what happened, it just came on this way. I turned it off and back on and I’m still,” Emmer added.
During the video, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) asked Emmer if he could figure out how to fix the video while other colleagues made light-hearted comments at Emmer, comparing him to the Presidio County attorney, Rod Ponton, who inadvertently appeared as a filter-generated cat during an online court hearing in southwest Texas this week.
“At least you’re not a cat,” one member said while another told Emmer to try “standing on your head.”
“You’re going viral, Tom,” another added.
