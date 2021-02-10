Kamala Harris Spotted Jogging up and Down Lincoln Memorial as Secret Service Agent Tries to Keep Up

US Vice President Kamala Harris is known for her strict jogging routine, but after being elected to the White House she's now been assigned a heavy security detail, meaning that agents will now have to change into more comfortable shoes when at work.

Kamala Harris has been captured in a viral clip while jogging up and down the Lincoln Memorial as a man identified as security service agent was spotted struggling to keep up with the energetic vice president.

The video was first shared by Bobby Tran, who filmed the 56-year-old politician when he and his girlfriend visited the historical site to see Simon Berger's "Glass Ceiling Breaker" portrait of Vice President Harris, but instead ended up chancing upon the high-ranking official in person.

Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu — ⭐️ Sammy ⭐️ (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021

I wasn't working out today but now I have second thoughts. Thanks, Kamala! — Merola (@MerolaEnid) February 7, 2021

She was not alone though. A security agent sporting a suit and overcoat was doing his best to follow her – a sight which concerned the internet crowd. A flurry of comments followed – it seems the security service will now have to stock up on some sport gear (especially running shoes).

“Wow!! So awesome. Is that her secret service having to run up and down w her?!” one user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Secret Service detail had been used to pulling up a couch with a candy bar the past four years. Now? Secret Service will be putting on their sweatbands at 6 a.m.” another person joked.

This was definitely not her SS agent's idea! Poor guy! — Anna Warmuth (@AnnaWarmuth2) February 7, 2021

Secret service is wishing for some Nikes — NewDawnNewDay and I'm Feeling Good (@passionflower92) February 7, 2021

Perhaps some Air Force Ones???



(I'm gonna be using this joke for a very long time!) pic.twitter.com/VAuXVXd3CJ — Elliott with 2 T's! 💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝 (@ElMcClelland) February 7, 2021

That SS detail was like "I wore my good shoes!" 😂 — 💛Fat 100 Days Lamott 💛 (@KoriWasinger) February 7, 2021

The couple also noticed another unexpected figure at the Lincoln Memorial stairs – Second Gentleman of the United States Dough Emhoff.

"We turned around and there she was running the steps and being one with the community," Tran unveiled to Insider.

"As we were getting closer, I also noticed somebody that appeared to be Doug Emhoff, too. It wasn't until later when I looked over the video that I noticed the second gentleman at the top, who paused to give her a high five as she finished her run. I thought that was the coolest thing to be so supportive of each other out there,” he added.

Tran also shared a picture with Harris and his girlfriend from the same day.