15:34 GMT10 February 2021
    In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Britney Spears Speaks Up For the First Time After 'Heartbreaking' Docu on Her Life Released

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    by
    110
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082034879_0:24:2000:1149_1200x675_80_0_0_614a80eb584412a29e70f5c43b1ce96b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202102101082034939-britney-spears-speaks-up-for-the-first-time-after-heartbreaking-docu-on-her-life-released/

    The troubled past and conservatorship of America's "Princess of Pop" has lately made the news after the New York Times released its documentary "Framing Britney Spears" last week. Marred by love scandals and legal battles, the story of the music icon appears to have broken many hearts.

    Britney Spears took to Twitter on Tuesday night to reveal how she was “taking the time to learn and be a normal person,” as she shared a clip of her "Toxic" performance on 2018's New Years Rockin' Eve.

    “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage ....” the 39-year-old star wrote.

    Then she wrote something that left many fans wondering if she was referring to the newly released "Framing Britney Spears" documentary that highlights some astonishing details about the singer’s rise to fame. 

    “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives,” the "Baby One More Time" singer cryptically added.

    “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she concluded.

    ​It marks the first time Britney has commented publicly after the documentary on her "teenage star," which was released on Friday. She did not make any reference to the scandalous film – it's “heartbreaking” and “sad” accounts of the singer's failed romances (hi, Justin Timberlake), mental health struggles, and legal troubles over her conservatorship have been discussed widely on the net.  

    But many decided Britney was alluding to the film. 

    Not everyone agreed though, as some fans speculated that the words did not come from the musician herself.

    One source allegedly familiar with the matter told Page Six that as of Sunday, Spears had not watched the New York Times documentary, despite being aware of it.

    “She’s chosen not to watch it because she’s fed up with the conservatorship,” the insider revealed. “She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won’t be able to live a normal life until that’s over. She knows it’s a battle for her whole life.”

    The film, released on FX and Hulu, details the story of Britney Spears’s conservatorship with her father Jamie, who was appointed as her legal guardian, and how the #FreeBritney movement demanded the superstar's released from her family’s legal grasp.

    Jamie was proclaimed his daughter’s conservator back in 2008, after the singer’s infamous head-shaving incident and umbrella attack on the paparazzi. She lost custody of her two children and was placed in a psychiatric hospital as a result.

    Jamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Nick Ut
    Jamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles

    Under conservatorship, the star continued performing on stage and making millions, but her father remained the solo guardian of her wealth, making important everyday decisions for years. He took a short break in 2019 over reported health issues before continuing in the role.

    But Britney was apparently dissatisfied with the situation, as the #FreeBritney movement has revealed.

    The singer’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III said in a court filing in November that his client was “strongly opposed” to her father as a conservator and even said during the hearing that she was  “afraid” of her dad. But the court decided to keep Jamie in his role, while also appointing a co-conservator to the case as per singer’s request – the private fiduciary Bessemer Trust.

    According to the New York Times, the case is set to return to the court this week following the clamour around the new documentary.

