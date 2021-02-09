Keanu Reeves Earmarked to Play Russian Villain in New Spiderman Universe Movie

Keanu Reeves – the Hollywood superstar known for playing Neo in The Matrix – has reportedly been approached by Sony to play the role of classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.
This comes after Reeves was officially offered the part of Kraven the Hunter in his own solo film, The Illuminerdi reported. The character’s real name in the comic series is Sergei Nikolaevich Kravinoff, a renowned big-game hunter who chases Spider-Man to prove himself as the world's greatest hunter. However, he maintains a code of honour and justice. Usually a villain, he's sometimes depicted as an antihero and even an ally of the web-slinger.
The outlet added that no final decision has been made from either party yet.
Film fans have reacted to the news with mixed feelings, as many would like to see Hollywood action movie star Karl Urban as Kraven, arguing he is a better fit.
Keanu Reeves as Kraven The Hunter? Would not expect him to do that. But who knows.— CT-5576-39 (@rjzulueta104) February 9, 2021
As much as I love Keanu, I would rather see Karl Urban as Kraven The Hunter #SpiderMan3 #mcu #KraventheHunter— Life (@LiferGraffiti) February 9, 2021
I mean, it's cool to sell your product, but Kraven??! Keanu? Nah. Hard pass.— Duks (@sirduksalot) February 9, 2021
This doesn't work because I don't buy Keanu being mean to animals. Are they rebooting Kraven as a guy who chases down rare dangerous beasts and just, like... sits with them awhile and listens, gives them ear scritches and comes away understanding the universe slightly more? https://t.co/LiuvBWvkgO— MovieBob Productions (@the_moviebob) February 9, 2021
Keanu as kraven 🤔🤔🤔— NzN (@Nazheen24) February 9, 2021
Happy to see him in mcu.But It's not that much matching. #MarvelStudioshttps://t.co/IrXR9ON9GS pic.twitter.com/QfZLyy0QLR
i love keanu reeves w all my heart, but karl urban DESERVES that kraven role— joe sue (@jd_martinez00) February 9, 2021
Listen I love Keanu Reeves but Karl Urban would be an excellent choice to play Kraven and I’m prepared to die alone on this hill pic.twitter.com/nMM0zFo9FL— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) February 8, 2021
Urban is no newbie when it comes to comic-based movies – he's stared as Judge Dredd in the highly successful TV-series The Boys.
