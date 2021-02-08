The Weeknd Lights Up Super Bowl Show With 'Can't Feel My Face,' Becomes Meme Sensation

The most expensive TV adverts, the biggest American stars, and tonnes of junk food – the cornerstones of the Super Bowl remain unchanged, even during the pandemic. Something had to be reworked though, as the event’s legendary half-time performance was watched by just 25,000 socially-distanced fans (and joyful cardboard cut-outs).

Canadian singer The Weeknd fuelled a flurry of memes after his dizzying close-camera performance at Super Bowl’s half-time show reminded viewers about losing their parents in shops and forgetting to turn the camera off during work Zooms calls.

The Weeknd’s performance was a highlight of the Sunday event, which could only happen under strict anti-COVID protocols, prompting the singer to stay away from the pitch as long as possible. Some nifty camera work helped him to overcome the restrictions though.

© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel The Weeknd performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla

Abel Tesfaye – the singer's real name – was bursting with energy. After performing a dramatic version of "The Hill," he disappeared before emerging backstage surrounded by dozens of masked dancers. As he performed his smash hit "Can’t Feel My Face," the camera zoomed in...a lot. So close, in fact, that it prompted jokes on Twitter.

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

According to the Weeknd’s management, he was not paid for the show. Instead, he reportedly contributed some $7 million of his own money towards the 13-minute performance. However, with so many people tuning into the Super Bowl, he can be expected to make that sum back and more as record sales and downloads usually skyrocket for the half-time performer.