15:10 GMT06 February 2021
    Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R), take part in a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Stafford, central England on November 11, 2020 to commemorate Armistice Day. (Photo by Darren Staples / POOL / AFP)

    'Is This Serious?' Chuckles as Media Claims Prince Edward Could Be Sent to Scotland to 'Save Union'

    © AFP 2020 / DARREN STAPLES
    by
    Last year, an aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly "mooted" the idea of sending the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie to live at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, which is the Queen's official residence in Scotland.

    Twitter users have quipped at a Daily Mail report claiming that last year the British government considered relocating Prince Edward and his wife to Scotland, as part of a plan "to save the Union" amid First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's increasing drive to hold a second independence referendum.  

    One netizen described sending the Earl of Wessex to Scotland as "a stupid idea", while another user sarcastically called for relocating Prince Andrew to the US instead.

    "Is this a serious story? Downing Street have a real talent for misreading the room. Tories and their disastrous Brexit have killed the Union", one more netizen argued in a tweet.

    Several others admitted that they didn't even know who Prince Edward is. 

    The Daily Mail cited unnamed sources as saying that an aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson "mooted" the idea of the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie taking up full-time residence at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

    The government reportedly wanted Sophie and Edward to become the local branch of the Royal Family amid London's concerns over the growing calls for a second Scottish independence referendum.

    According to Nicola Sturgeon, her government will hold an independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority in the elections, due to be held in May.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the Parliament in Edinburgh
    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Nicola Sturgeon Says Scotland Will Hold 'Legal Referendum' if SNP Wins Majority in May Elections
    In a letter to Sturgeon in early 2020, Johnson underlined that "the Scottish people voted decisively to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK governments committed to respect".

    Scotland already held one independence plebiscite back in September 2014, in which 55 percent of voters expressed their desire to remain in the UK.

    However, new calls for an independence vote сame after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. In that vote, Scotland opposed Britain's withdrawal, with 62 percent of Scots voting to stay in the bloc.

