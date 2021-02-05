Going Viral: British MP Sets Twitter Ablaze With Topless COVID-19 Jab Photo

A British junior minister has set Twitter ablaze with pics of him stripping to the waist for his COVID-19 jab.
Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer posted the saucy selfie of his vaccination at the Ocean City's Derriford hospital on Friday — with the nurse giving him the shot clearly enjoying the 'gun show'.
Mercer, who is junior veterans' minister in the Tory government, was following a trend of politicians posing for pics while having the shot — although most of them have managed to keep their clothes on.
The former army captain complained of feeling "achy" after his gratuitous topless display, but couldn't resist dubious boasts of buffness.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock thanked Mercer for playing his "part" (oo-er!) in the immunisation drive.
Other twittizens poked fun at Mercer's vanity:
