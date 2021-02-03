Playboy Model and Bernie Sanders's Mittens: Inauguration Meme Enjoys New Supersexual Spin

Letícia Martins, largely known under a pseudonym Lunna Leblanc, has made up her mind to sex up the Bernie Sanders meme from President Joe Biden’s inauguration, specifically for a Playboy shoot.
"I found the photo very funny and decided to recreate it but in a sensual way", she commented, referring to the snapshot of the mittens-wearing Sanders cosying up on a chair that recently rocked the internet.
However, the model, who is originally from Brazil, appeared to have struck way more provocative angles, wearing the same accessory - a pair of bright red mittens, which she covered her modesty with while posing for a set of topless pictures.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
"In this pandemic, we try to enjoy the pleasures of life in the best way", the bombshell posted, elaborating on how exactly she is enjoying herself:
"Sitting at the pool, taking in the Sun, I recreated the meme of Bernie Sanders”.
Letícia said she has fun mixing internet games with her “most provocative side”. She has an army of followers on OnlyFans, a website that gives access to models’ private accounts, including saucy content, for a monthly fee.
Before her stardom on OnlyFans, Leticia hit headlines by revealing she had spent as much as £23,000 on plastic surgery to rack up likes.
She was incidentally deeply “traumatised” some time ago, lamenting the previous lockdown as a “sexless” confinement. “I don't want a lockdown without sex anymore. Nobody can take it”, Leticia, who spent it in Dubai, shared.
