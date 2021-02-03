Register
    Senator Bernie Sanders wears mittens as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    Playboy Model and Bernie Sanders's Mittens: Inauguration Meme Enjoys New Supersexual Spin

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    In her latest set of pictures, Lunna Leblanc, as she is commonly referred to online, has moved to cash in on the hype around the snug snapshot of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens, herself preferring to put an even more special accent on the item – since it’s the only clothes, apart from thongs, that she cut her best angles in.

    Letícia Martins, largely known under a pseudonym Lunna Leblanc, has made up her mind to sex up the Bernie Sanders meme from President Joe Biden’s inauguration, specifically for a Playboy shoot.

    "I found the photo very funny and decided to recreate it but in a sensual way", she commented, referring to the snapshot of the mittens-wearing Sanders cosying up on a chair that recently rocked the internet.

    However, the model, who is originally from Brazil, appeared to have struck way more provocative angles, wearing the same accessory - a pair of bright red mittens, which she covered her modesty with while posing for a set of topless pictures.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от LUNNA LEBLANC (@leblanc_lunna)

    "In this pandemic, we try to enjoy the pleasures of life in the best way", the bombshell posted, elaborating on how exactly she is enjoying herself:

    "Sitting at the pool, taking in the Sun, I recreated the meme of Bernie Sanders”.

    Letícia said she has fun mixing internet games with her “most provocative side”. She has an army of followers on OnlyFans, a website that gives access to models’ private accounts, including saucy content, for a monthly fee.

    Before her stardom on OnlyFans, Leticia hit headlines by revealing she had spent as much as £23,000 on plastic surgery to rack up likes.

    She was incidentally deeply “traumatised” some time ago, lamenting the previous lockdown as a “sexless” confinement. “I don't want a lockdown without sex anymore. Nobody can take it”, Leticia, who spent it in Dubai, shared.

