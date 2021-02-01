'I Love Democracy': Bernie Sanders Meme Meets Star Wars Video Game

While the picture of Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has already been elevated to memehood, with Sanders himself even using it to raise money for charitable causes, it's spilled into the world of video games as well.
As the YouTuber and self-styled "professional memer" known as "ToastedShoes" explained, he had his friend make a "highly detailed Bernie Sanders sitting model" before contacting "the best modders in the entire gaming community" to make mods [an alteration by players or fans of a video game] that plonk the senator into various popular video games, sometimes even as a playable character.
Virtual Sanders has already appeared in titles including Dark Souls, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Resident Evil 7, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Fallout 4, among others.
Have you ever heard the story of Darth Bernie the wise? pic.twitter.com/HjMcKOeKXO— ToastedShoes (@ToastedShoes) January 27, 2021
Have I taken the meme too far yet? pic.twitter.com/1AS1ZtP7mb— ToastedShoes (@ToastedShoes) January 31, 2021
A number of social media users appeared amused by this development, some of them cracking other Sanders-related jokes.
STOP SOMEONE MODDED BERNIE SANDERS INTO RESIDENT EVIL 7 IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/ktU9daFTzB— Ziva the Diva (@ziva_thediva) January 30, 2021
His power has gotten to the point where he can float down the hallway in his chair. He’s too dangerous to be left alive— Helzagers (@helzagers) January 30, 2021
He's not asking for financial support anymore— Joshua Neumann (@Joshua_Neum) January 30, 2021
