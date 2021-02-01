Register
01 February 2021
    A medical worker prepares to collect a swab sample from a journalist for a COVID-19 test before the National People's Congress closing session and the Chinese premier's press conference in Beijing on 28 May 2020

    Viral Clip Shows How China's Anal Swab COVID Testing is Performed… on Dummy

    by
    0 20
    It has been recently revealed that China, the country where the first cases of coronavirus were registered back in 2019, has come up with a “more accurate” way to detect infection among its population – by effectively trying to catch the virus’ traces through the “backdoor”.

    A video demonstrating how the anal swab is collected for COVID-19 testing, despite involving a dummy and not a real patient – is going viral on social media amid reports that “thousands of people in China” have already been subjected to the procedure.

    ​The clip features a purported Chinese healthcare worker inserting a cotton swab inside the anus of a pyjama-wearing mannequin, placed in quite a compromising position with its legs and arms spread out to allow for a better take. The Chinese then gives the swab a little twist before taking it out and placing it in a sample tube.

    The whole procedure does not take long, and is believed to show more accurate results in case the virus cannot be detected in respiratory tract but remains in the digestive tract or excrement.

    It’s not immediately clear whether the video is an official demonstration of the procedure or just a possible reconstruction of the test, as its source remains unclear. According to social media, the anal swabs have now been extensively used in Chinese airports, and are even used on arriving foreigners.

    China's National Health Commission’s guidelines reveal that the anal swabs should be administered 3 to 5 centimetres inside the anus of the tested person with a saline soaked cotton smear.

    The practice is not mandatory but has been used since last year across coronavirus hotspots around China and in major transportation hubs such as Shangai.

    According to a Newsweek report citing a Chinese disease professional, Beijing has set a goal to eventually test all of its 21.5 million residents using all of the available methods. The anal swab is not an exception in this case.

    test, coronavirus, COVID-19, China
