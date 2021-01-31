BidenLied: Netizens Blame POTUS for Deception Over $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Despite continued debate over the coronavirus relief package in the US, the only thing that the former Republican president, Donald Trump, and the incumbent Democrat, Joe Biden, appear to agree on was that the $600 one-time stimulus payments are not enough.

The Biden administration on Sunday announced that his Cabinet will be sending $1,400 coronavirus stimulus payments in addition to the previous $600 checks, and people took to Twitter to blame him for misleading advertising in his economic plans, launching a hashtag #BidenLied.

"@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person", The White House tweeted on Sunday, prompting a wave of criticism.

Users immediately recalled ads that said "Want a $2,000 check?" when urging them to vote Democrat in the Georgia runoff election in early January, apparently meaning they believed they would be receiving the promised sum, and not additional money to $600.

Promising $2,000 checks and going "WELL ACKSHUALLY IF YOU ADD THE PREVIOUS CHECK..." after getting inaugurated is such Democrat shit.



Suck it up and pay out. This is such an easy optics win, and you'd still be doing less than almost every other developed country. #BidenLied — Vaush (@VaushV) January 31, 2021

Where does this say $600 down payment + $1400 check? pic.twitter.com/TmqruhINiy — Chef Gaykwon 🏳️‍🌈🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag69) January 30, 2021

Instead of this let's go with what Joe promised before the Georgia runoff. pic.twitter.com/BALy48JXXs — Stonk-umm (@DlNOSAURSENIOR) January 30, 2021

​​Other netizens flocked to Twitter threads to cool down those who were outraged, noting that the plan was always to increase from the $600 checks, not to roll out separate $2,000 ones.

The fight in the Senate was about getting the $600 INCREASED to $2k. Republicans blocked that, making it an election issue. The $600 checks went out, now we're getting the increase initially attempted.



Personally, I'm glad they paid $600 of it early rather than holding it back. — 🦃☠️ (@decoyrob) January 31, 2021

That additional $1400 would be appreciated.



I, for one, clearly understood that the stimulus would total $2000. — PostTraumaticStress (@Scylla_Charybds) January 31, 2021

Later, #BidenLied was hijacked by users slamming the critics of the new checks and flooding the hashtag with random pictures of their pets, favourite movie characters or whatever food they have been enjoying recently.

Donald Trump lied 30,573 times in office according to the Washington Post and the GOP didn't care about a single one of them, yet it took Republicans only 10 days of Biden being in office for them to get #BidenLied and their grotesque hypocritical fake outrage trending on Twitter — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 31, 2021

#BidenLied hey guys look at my cat holding her foot pic.twitter.com/SKXYjskfiv — trash (@trashabless) January 31, 2021

​There were two coronavirus relief packages in the United States in 2020, with the first signed by the former president, Donald Trump, in early spring and dubbed the CARES Act. The legislation particularly included $300 billion in one-time direct payments of $1,200 each to individuals, along with billions of dollars poured into other spheres.

The second package was a lot more problematic for lawmakers in both parties. In late December 2020, Trump signed it into law after legislators spent months negotiating, but even after the signing it prompted a wave of condemnation, particularly due to the $600 stimulus checks it envisaged - a sum dubbed by many, including Trump himself, "ridiculously low".

Biden and Trump, in a rare agreement, both called for $2,000 checks. At the time, the incoming president said that $600 "is simply not enough" and noted that "we need $2,000 stimulus checks."

In his "American Rescue Plan", that was presented on 15 January, and included measures to tackle the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic, Biden, among other things, pledged to provide an additional $1,400 that would make $2,000 when combined with the already-issued $600.