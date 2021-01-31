Register
21:25 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden smiles after signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021

    #BidenLied: Netizens Blame POTUS for Deception Over $2,000 Stimulus Checks

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1f/1081939298_0:0:3044:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_ae603c1d62023f93b78d08168f18dc52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101311081939280-bidenlied-netizens-blame-potus-for-deception-over-2000-stimulus-checks/

    Despite continued debate over the coronavirus relief package in the US, the only thing that the former Republican president, Donald Trump, and the incumbent Democrat, Joe Biden, appear to agree on was that the $600 one-time stimulus payments are not enough.

    The Biden administration on Sunday announced that his Cabinet will be sending $1,400 coronavirus stimulus payments in addition to the previous $600 checks, and people took to Twitter to blame him for misleading advertising in his economic plans, launching a hashtag #BidenLied.

    "@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person", The White House tweeted on Sunday, prompting a wave of criticism.

    Users immediately recalled ads that said "Want a $2,000 check?" when urging them to vote Democrat in the Georgia runoff election in early January, apparently meaning they believed they would be receiving the promised sum, and not additional money to $600.

    ​​Other netizens flocked to Twitter threads to cool down those who were outraged, noting that the plan was always to increase from the $600 checks, not to roll out separate $2,000 ones.

    Later, #BidenLied was hijacked by users slamming the critics of the new checks and flooding the hashtag with random pictures of their pets, favourite movie characters or whatever food they have been enjoying recently.

    ​There were two coronavirus relief packages in the United States in 2020, with the first signed by the former president, Donald Trump, in early spring and dubbed the CARES Act. The legislation particularly included $300 billion in one-time direct payments of $1,200 each to individuals, along with billions of dollars poured into other spheres.

    The second package was a lot more problematic for lawmakers in both parties. In late December 2020, Trump signed it into law after legislators spent months negotiating, but even after the signing it prompted a wave of condemnation, particularly due to the $600 stimulus checks it envisaged - a sum dubbed by many, including Trump himself, "ridiculously low".

    Biden and Trump, in a rare agreement, both called for $2,000 checks. At the time, the incoming president said that $600 "is simply not enough" and noted that "we need $2,000 stimulus checks."

    In his "American Rescue Plan", that was presented on 15 January, and included measures to tackle the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic, Biden, among other things, pledged to provide an additional $1,400 that would make $2,000 when combined with the already-issued $600.

    Related:

    US COVID-19 Relief Package to Keep US Deficit Over 10% of GDP in 2021, Advocacy Group Reports
    COVID Relief Plan: Biden's Policy Already Harming, Not Helping, US Economy, Investor Argues
    Joe Biden's Coronavirus Advisor Calls For New Vaccine Strategy as US Rollout Stalls
    'Crisis of Deep Human Suffering': Biden Unveils $1,9 Trln Emergency Economic Plan to Tackle COVID
    Tags:
    Twitter, stimulus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse