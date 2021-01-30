‘Where is Trump?’ Star Host Bill Maher ‘Shocked’ by Former President’s 'Radio Silence'

Maher expressed his concerns, saying that “radio silence” is never a term he would have associated with Donald Trump.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said during Friday night's show he was worried about the fact that the former US President Donald Trump was "very quiet".

"Does that not alarm you a little?" Maher asked his audience. "It's like in 'Jaws' when the shark went out to sea for a little while. I think it will be back."

"Where is Trump?" Maher wondered during the show's panel discussion. "It's like he's in the 'Where Are They Now?' bit. I am so shocked that this guy has been so quiet! Are you not?" "He isn't exactly ... 'fading away gracefully,'" Maher added later.

Donald Trump’s accounts on almost every major US social media platform have been suspended following the events in the US Capitol on 6 January. In particular, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter banned the then-outgoing president for what they say was a "violation" of platform rules or "inciting violence".

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher is a prominent critic of Donald Trump, slamming his policies on his “Real Time” TV show. Even before Trump’s presidency, the pair was involved in a $5 mln lawsuit filed by the celebrity businessman over an orangutan joke.