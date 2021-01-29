Register
11:22 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his forthcoming directorial and screenwriting feature debut Rosewater.

    This is Bulls**t: Jon Stewart Sides With Redditors on GameStop, Blasts Wall Street Insiders

    © AP Photo / Victoria Will/Invision/AP
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101291081915645-this-is-bullst-jon-stewart-sides-with-redditors-on-gamestop-blasts-wall-street-insiders/

    The former TV host has kept a low profile since his retirement, but often uses his celebrity status to speak on social issues. He's credited with pushing US authorities to approve the extension of a fund that provides healthcare and benefits to the first responders of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, which left almost 3,000 people dead.

    Jon Stewart has caused a stir on social media by creating an account on Twitter to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the shares of gaming merchandise retailer GameStop, in particular, on Robinhood, an application that allows to trade stocks, barring users from buying shares of the company after its shares skyrocketed in part due to a community of amateur investors on Reddit called WSB. Some argued that their actions may be illegal, while the messaging service Discord even banned the group from its platform (more information on the incredible success story of GameStop in our guide).

    Stewart sided with Redditors, while blasting Wall Street insiders.

    "This is bulls**t. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!! We've learned nothing from 2008. Love StewBeef", read the tweet.

    His post received almost 240,000 likes and caused a stir on social media.

    Some users agreed with the former host of "The Daily Show", chastising Wall Street

    ​Others contended that the amateur investors were guilty and noted that Stewart is not helping the little guy.

    ​Many users felt that the government would side with Wall Street and claimed the whole issued could have been an inside job.

    ​Other netizens said the whole issue will end badly for the amateur investors.

    ​Still others were happy to hear from Stewart.

    ​His colleague Stephen Colbert, host of a popular late night show, noted that something had changed since 2008.

    ​The issue around GameStop stopped being solely financial as lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have called for an investigation after brokerage firms and stock trading apps barred users from buying shares of GameStop and other companies.

    Tags:
    social media, shares, Reddit, stock markets, Jon Stewart
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse