Fans, Celebrities Mourn Death of Hollywood Legend Cicely Tyson

Netizens, including cinematography fans, celebrities and media figures, took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96.
"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," manager Larry Thompson revealed.
Among those who mourned the death of one of Hollywood's prominent black actors were showrunner Shonda Rhimes, actress and singer Zendaya and rapper Common, who were joined by journalists, media figures and fans who appreciated Tyson's work.
She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021
I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh— COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021
This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021
Cicely Tyson has passed. She led a pioneering career in film, a remarkable feat for an African American woman born 96 years ago. An Emmy and Tony award winning actress, her career on screen and on stage stretched an incredible seven decades. We will miss you dearly, Cicely. RIP.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2021
So much love and gratitude for this beautiful woman. ❤️❤️❤️ #CicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/eRnBhw9xMc— Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) January 29, 2021
All Hail... in the wake of your Power, Strength, Beauty, Grace AND SKILLS we bow down in gratitude. We forever will be lead by your light Queen Cicely #cicelytyson 😔🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/diZGbnSEgE— Kim Fields (@KimVFields) January 29, 2021
Particularly, colleagues who worked with Tyson in the "How to Get Away With Murder" TV show, including Oscar winner Viola Davis, Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora, weighed in to express their condolences.
I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021
Rest In Peace. I can’t wait to read this. https://t.co/92E6CVqgzr— Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) January 29, 2021
Legend. Icon. Genius. Rest In Peace. Honored to have spent a split second watching you work. #cicelytyson pic.twitter.com/8uaBXXNjmB— conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) January 29, 2021
Tyson was married to iconic jazz trumpeter Miles Davis from 1981-1988, and the musician featured her image on his classic 'Sorcerer' album.
In 1973, Tyson was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Rebecca Morgan in "Sounder", and she won a Tony award for her performance in "The Trip to Bountiful", apart from many other honors she secured, including Emmys, a Peabody Achievement Award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom presented to her by former US President Barack Obama.
